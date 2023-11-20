The Nigerian Police, Kaduna command, have apprehended a 20-year-old serial goat rustler

It was gathered that the suspect was nabbed during a patrol by police officers in Pasali Konu village, Kagarko local government area

Reports confirmed that the police recovered dangerous weapons from the suspect during the arrest

Kagarko, Kaduna - The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the apprehension of an individual suspected of goat theft in Pasali Konu village, Kagarko Local Government Area.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, disclosed on Sunday, November 19, that the 20-year-old suspect, a resident of Igwa village in Kagarko LGA, was arrested during a patrol by a surveillance team and vigilantes on November 11 at 0430hrs.

The suspect, armed with dangerous weapons and wearing a facemask, was captured after his accomplice fled upon spotting the patrol team.

Hassan said:

“The suspect, who specialised in stealing goats, confessed that they were two that came to the village to steal goats.

“The other suspect who is at large ran to an unknown destination, but we will trail him and arrest him.”

Hassan stated that the preliminary investigations would be conducted before the suspect faces charges in court.

The police spokesperson emphasised the command's dedication to eliminating criminal activities in the state and urged the public to provide timely and valuable information for proactive crime prevention.

