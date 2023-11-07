Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been granted bail however, the nurse and Mohbad's friend are still in custody

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, has taken action against a 37-year-old auxiliary nurse, Fisayo Ogedengbe, arrested by the police in connection with the controversial death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Court reserves ruling on Mohbad's friend, nurse

The court in a session on Monday, November 6, sent back to custody the embattled nurse, The Punch reported.

Recall that Mohbad, a former signee in Naira Marley's record label, died in controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Lagos state government ordered a coroner's inquest into the death of the 27-year-old singer.

The nurse, it was alleged, gave the late singer some injections that resulted in his death.

Similarly, the magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, ordered that Mohbad’s friend, Ayobani Sadiq, also being held as a suspect in the case, should be returned to police custody.

Interestingly, the details surrounding the court's recent decision against Mohbad's friend and the nurse were not included in the report, however, the magistrate, Olatunbosun also warned that no one should contact her directly on the case.

“Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings,” she added.

Meanwhile, the police in Lagos state hinted that the investigation on the case is still ongoing, hence Olatunbosun adjourned the case till Wednesday, November 29 for DPP advice.

Mohbad's death: Naira Marley, Sam Larry granted N20 million bail

Earlier, embattled singer and Marlian record label owner, 'Naira Marley' and his close associate Sam Larry, are trending on social media over reports they have been granted bail after weeks in detention.

Bolanle Cole, a human rights lawyer on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed Naira Marley and Sam Larry were granted bail by a magistrate court. They, however, have to provide three sureties with a substantial sum of N20 million each to process their release.

