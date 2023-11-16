A pastor has been sent to his early grave following a gruesome decision of kidnappers in Kogi state

ECWA Pastor, David Musa, was murdered in cold blood after his abductors collected a ransom, at Obajana, Kogi state

The Kogi state commissioner of police, CP Onuoha Benthrand, has confirmed the unfortunate incident and ordered a chase after the perpetrators

Kogi state, Lokoja - Kidnappers have killed a pastor in Kogi state after the family paid his ransom.

Kogi state police command has confirmed the death of a pastor killed by his abductors. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

How the pastor was killed by kidnappers in Kogi state

Daily Trust reported that kidnappers killed Pastor David Musa of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) at Obajana, Kogi state, after collecting a ransom of N1 million.

Musa was said to have been abducted while tending to his crops on his farm at Obajana in Lokoja local government on Monday, November 13.

The church in a statement disclosed that the kidnappers demanded N20m ransom shortly after the cleric was kidnapped but the assailants had collected N1 million ransom from them, after intensive negotiation.

However, the Kogi state police command’s public relations officer confirmed the unfortunate incident.

He noted that the commissioner of police, CP Onuoha Benthrand, has ordered the anti-riot squad to move in immediately to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to face the law, Leadership report added.

Church member reportedly kills 60-year-old pastor in Delta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pentecostal pastor named Greg Sagie had been killed in his home by a suspected church member.

Vanguard reported that the cleric was attacked with a machete and killed in the process in Sapele, Delta state, on Thursday, September 7.

The pastor, in his 60s, was resting in his bedroom when the assailant barged into his flat and threatened his two children, aged 8 and 11.

Pastor butchered to death in Ondo state, wife injured

A labourer, Muhammed Musa, confessed that he macheted a pastor, Dada Itopa, on his farm in Ipele, Owo council area of Ondo state, because a herbalist demanded a fresh human head from him.

According to a report on Monday, August 14, the pastor’s wife, Bose Dada, was also injured in the horrific attack.

