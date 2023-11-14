The driver of the Honda Saloon car that rammed into the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) sweepers while they were discharging their duties along Gbagada Expressway, on Monday morning, November 13, has turned himself in to the police.

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to The Punch on Tuesday, November 14.

According to Hundeyin, the driver would be charged to court on Tuesday for manslaughter.

He said:

“The owner of the Honda Saloon car turned himself in yesterday (Monday) night and he will be taken to court today for manslaughter.

“It was not murder, it was an accident and was not deliberate, so he will be charged with manslaughter.”

