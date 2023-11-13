Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The spiritual father and chairman of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abidoye, also known as Baba Aladura, has passed on.

Baba Aladura reportedly died at the age of age of 103. Photo credit: Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye

Church confirmed the death of C & S leader, Baba Aladura

His demise was announced by the church’s secretary general, Ademola Odetundun, on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The church further confirmed the development in a statement made available to The Punch, on Monday, November 13.

Odetundun said the Spiritual Father died Sunday morning at about 10:00 am at the age of 103 in his Ilorin home, the Kwara state capital.

The cleric noted that the late spiritual father had his breakfast, almost dressing up to prepare for service, when he said that he wanted to rest for a while.

“He passed on peacefully, thereafter”, he said, adding that burial arrangements would be announced later.

It was also gathered that remains of the Spiritual Father had been taken to a mortuary in the state capital, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Baba Aladura was born on June 26, 1920 as a prince at Omu Aran, Irepodun local government of Kwara state.

