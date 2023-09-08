A pastor has been sent to the great beyond, following the action of a church member in Sapele, Delta state

The Pentecostal pastor identified simply as Greg Sagie, was reportedly butchered to death by a young man, said to be a member of his church

Sadly, the cleric's children confirmed the development but the state police command has kept mute on the sad event

Delta state, Asaba - A Pentecostal pastor named Greg Sagie, has been killed in his home by a suspected church member.

Vanguard reported that the cleric was attacked with a machete and was killed in the process, in Sapele, Delta state, on Thursday, September 7.

What really happened before the pastor died

The pastor, who was in his 60s, was resting in his bedroom when the assailant barged into his flat and threatened his two children, aged eight and 11.

According to the report, the terrified children ran out of the house and raised an alarm for help.

A resident, identified simply as Nneka told Vanguard that the area was isolated and had few houses.

“We ran out and saw the attacker. He was a young man in his 20s. He threatened us that if we dared to climb the storey building to meet him, he would kill us. He then jumped from the storey building and fled,”Nneka said.

The source added that the children identified the attacker as a member of their church.

The Delta police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, has not reacted to the unfortunate incident, but a source disclosed that the Force were on the trail of the suspect.

