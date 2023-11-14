NLC officials prevented lawmakers, staff and visitors from gaining access to the National Assembly Complex

The organised locked the gates in compliance with the nationwide strike announced on Monday, November 13

The nationwide strike is to address issues such as minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and good government.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the National Assembly (NASS) Complex located in the Three Arms Zone, Abuja, in compliance with the nationwide strike.

As reported by Tribune, the lawmakers, the Staff, Journalists and others were locked out as the entrances into the Complex were locked.

NLC shut down NASS Complex over strike Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters/National Assembly

Source: UGC

It was gathered that human and vehicular movements were prevented from the premises.

However, one of the gates was opened for Journalists after hot arguments, during which few others managed to struggle into the Complex.

According to the Punch, an Executive of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) said the association was “complying with the directive of the Labour unions to shut everything down,”

He added that only a few staff who arrived early at the complex were able to enter the complex.

Strike: Kano govt suspends qualifying exams, banks, schools shut down

The nationwide strike is being obeyed in Kano state as banks and schools have all shut down in compliance with the directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Primary and day secondary school pupils returned home as they did not meet teachers in the schools.

The strike also affected tertiary institutions, banks, hospitals, and other public places in the state.

Organised labour declares indefinite strike over beating of NLC president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour, consisting of the NLC and the TUC asked their members to embark on a nationwide strike over the attack on Joe Ajaero.

The unions ordered their affiliates to adhere to the resolution of the National Executive Council of the NLC and implement it.

Festus Osifo, the TUC president, who spoke to journalists on Monday, November 12, disclosed that the nationwide industrial action would continue until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

The federal government makes crucial move as nationwide strike begins

The federal government took a serious step after the organized declared a nationwide strike on Monday, November 13.

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Simon Lalong, has convened a meeting with the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, November 14.

Source: Legit.ng