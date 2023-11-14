Schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been shut by patrolling labour leaders in the nation's capital

This development complies with the nationwide industrial action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)

In one of the schools where the strike was enforced, the teachers lamented that a notification should have been sent to avoid the wastage of motor gas

FCT, Abuja - The organised labour leaders in Abuja have shut down schools in the federal capital territory (FCT).

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, it was gathered that the labour leaders moved across schools in the nation's capital on Tuesday, November 14, to enforce a strike prompted by the recent assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, Imo State.

The strike, involving both the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), poses a threat to disrupt activities in public universities, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed compliance with the directive.

Labour leaders enforce industrial action in FCT

Labour leaders, arriving at school premises before regular activities commenced, insisted on closing gates to prevent staff and students from entering.

Unaware of the strike, waiting staff and students were eventually advised by school authorities to return home until further notice.

In one school, teachers were heard expressing frustration, stating that they should have been informed not to come to work to save on petrol, which is currently on the high side due to the removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government in May.

NLC nationwide strike: ASUU faction, CONUA refuses to join industrial action

Amid the ongoing nationwide strike announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), a different union has chosen not to participate.

The Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA), a faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has decided to abstain from the industrial action.

CONUA's president, Niyi Sunmonu, stated that the NLC did not inform them about the decision to initiate the strike.

