The nationwide strike declared by the organised labour is enjoying total compliance in Kano state

It was gathered that schools across all levels, banks, hospitals and other public places in the state, were all shut down

The Kano state Ministry of Education suspended the 2023 Secondary Schools Qualifying Examination due to the strike

Kano state - The nationwide strike is being obeyed in Kano state as banks and schools have all been shut down in compliance with the directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

As reported by The Punch, primary and day secondary school pupils returned home as they did not meet teachers in the schools.

The strike also affected tertiary institutions, banks, hospitals, and other public places in the state.

A female student of Bayero University, Kano who is currently sitting for her first-semester examination said:

“Many students who were to sit for exams in the morning returned to their hostels disappointed because they could not see anybody in the examination halls.”

The Director of Public Enlightenment of the Ministry of Education, Balarabe Kiru, announced the suspension of the 2023 Secondary Schools Qualifying Examination scheduled to take place today, until further notice.

Kiru said the suspension is due to the nationwide strike while appealing to students and parents or guardians, to bear with any inconvenience the suspension may have caused.

