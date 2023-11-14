The federal government has called for a meeting with organised labour to stop the ongoing nationwide strike

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Simon Lalong, made the move on Monday night after organised declared a nationwide strike

It was gathered that the meeting will between between the federal government and leaders of the NLC and TUC on Tuesday, November 14

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has taken a serious step after the organized declared a nationwide strike on Monday, November 13.

As reported by The Punch, the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Simon Lalong, has convened a meeting with the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, November 14.

The source, who disclosed this, simply said:

“The minister has convened a meeting with the Labour leaders for Tuesday.”

Organised labour declares indefinite strike over beating of NLC president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour, consisting of the NLC and the TUC asked their members to embark on a nationwide strike over the attack on Joe Ajaero.

The unions ordered their affiliates to adhere to the resolution of the National Executive Council of the NLC and implement it.

Festus Osifo, the TUC president, who spoke to journalists on Monday, November 12, disclosed that the nationwide industrial action would continue until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

Reno Omokri hints at reason NLC is embarking on nationwide strike

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, hinted at the reason behind the NLC's decision to embark on a nationwide strike.

Omokri said Ajaero admitted that those who attacked and beat him up were thugs and that the Imo state police commissioner had been redeployed because of the incident.

He said what happened to Ajaero was not enough reason to ground the entire nation.

Court stops NLC, TUC from embarking on proposed strike

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) restrained the organised labour from proceeding with its proposed nationwide strike.

The president of the court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, issued the order on Friday, November 10.

Justice Kanyip gave the ruling on an ex-parte application brought by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the Federal Government and argued by Tijani Gazali (SAN), Acting Director (Civil Appeals), Federal Ministry of Justice.

