Amid the ongoing nationwide strike announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), a different union has chosen not to participate

The Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA), a faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has decided to abstain from the industrial action

CONUA's president, Niyi Sunmonu, stated that the NLC did not inform them about the decision to initiate the strike

The Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) has clarified that its members are not participating in the current nationwide strike initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The union, led by National President Niyi Sunmonu, asserted in a statement released Tuesday, November 14, that the NLC and TUC did not consult them before the strike was declared.

As reported by Punch, the statement reads:

“As at the moment of putting together this release, the TUC with whom CONUA submitted affiliation request has not communicated this position on strike action to it.

“Distinguished comrades should therefore note that CONUA cannot be part of the strike action that is not communicated to it.

In addition, the affiliation process with the TUC has not been officially established.”

Despite the labour unions' directive for a nationwide service withdrawal starting midnight on November 14, 2023, the university academics maintain their non-participation stance.

