The last may not have been heard about the surprising death of Toluige Babalola, the mother of Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola

Legit.ng recalls that Oreofeoluwa became an internet sensation in 2020 with the “Mummy Calm Down” video

Although multiple reports say Oreofeoluwa's mother killed herself earlier this week, the new statement from the police could puncture that claim

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Benin, Edo state - Controversy has trailed the purported self-murder of Toluige Olokoobi, the mother to Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, the young boy who inspired the viral “mummy be calming down” video in 2020.

According to Vanguard newspaper, the Edo state police said reports from the husband of the woman and those of his neighbours contradicted the self-murder claim.

'Mummy calm down' woman may not have killed herself, according to fresh information. Photos credit: Toluige Olokoobi Babalola

Source: Facebook

'Neighbours met husband on top of wife’s body'

It would be recalled that the deceased became popular on social media after her son, Oreofeoluwa told his mum to calm down fearing that he was about to be flogged.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video, he appealed to her with tears in his eyes as his mother said he would be punished for the wrong he had been repeatedly told not to do.

In a hilarious show of remorse, the boy asked his mother to give him "a last chance".

As soon as the video hit the internet, it stirred conversations as people had different things to say about parenting.

Days after, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he would like to meet the boy. The governor fulfilled that promise as he met him and his parents.

Olokoobi's death

Speaking on the death of Olokoobi, the police spokesperson in Edo state, Chidi Nwabuzor said the account of the deceased’s husband and that of his neighbours are not the same.

Furthermore, Nwabuzor disclosed on Friday, November 10, that the contradiction prompted the Edo state commissioner of police, Muhammed Adamu Dankwara, to launch an investigation.

Nwabuzor said:

“On the 8th of November 2023, the husband by name Lawal reported to the Evbuotubu Division in Benin City, Edo state that he returned from the market and met his child of two years old by the name Ife Lawal crying.

“Immediately he burst the door open and saw the wife on a rope tied to the ceiling so he loosed it and cried out to the neighbours who came and accompanied him to the hospital where the wife was confirmed dead and immediately deposited at a hospital mortuary in Benin City.

“Thereafter, he went to the Evbuotubu police station to report the incident, the DPO while responding to that case went with his operatives to the house where they recovered the rope and note allegedly written by the late woman.”

The police image-maker added:

"“From there, the DPO went down with him to the hospital to check the body of the deceased if there was a mark of violence. With all diligence, the DPO checked and there was no mark of violence.

“Based on this, the Commissioner of Police, Edo state CP Muhamed Adamu Dankara directed the DPO to immediately transfer the case to SCID for further investigation.

“There are issues alleged and there are so many sides of the coin, the husband said the neigbhours came upon his outcry and helped him to lose the woman.

“The neigbhours are saying ‘No! We did not know anything about losing the woman’ that when he shouted, we came and met him lying on top of the woman.

“There are so many issues, that is why the Commissioner of Police in his wisdom ordered for investigation.”

'Mummy calm down' woman is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mrs Olokoobi allegedly killed herself.

Police confirmed Olokoobi's passing and added that her husband has been detained over the incident.

Many social media users have expressed shock with the development.

Social media and 'Mummy Calm Down' boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng spotlighted Nigerians whose lives have changed due to the power of social media.

The son of the late Olokoobi was among the individuals listed. An Abuja-based real estate outfit, T Pumpy Concept Limited, signed the young boy as one of its brand ambassadors.

Source: Legit.ng