Actress Temi Otedola posted a short clip showing people how her father's birthday went down in Lagos

The day started with Temi and her sister visiting their grandmother in the village, and the woman gave her prayer bead

Netizens who saw the video on TikTok rushed to the comment section to admire the billionaire family

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola recently added a year, and his family gathered to celebrate with him.

It was a small family gathering by the Otedolas, and a video of it was shared on TikTok by Temi, one of the daughters of the billionaire.

In the video, Temi showed her dad in bed as she said he was feeling a little tired and was allowed to rest.

She and her sister then visited their grandmother, and the woman gave her a prayer bead, which she showed in the video.

Afterwards, the family gathered to wish Femi, the billionaire, a happy birthday. The video showed many birthday cakes of various sizes.

TikTok users react to video of Femi Otedola's birthday

@bim.bim said:

"I’m I the only one who kept seeing both her, Mr. Eazi, and Cuppy videos on my fyp? Lord if this is a sign, show me the way."

@Olakunle said:

"See billionaire bed room, very simple. If na all those lekki skit makers and yahoo boys now, their bed frame go dey touch ceiling."

@Daniell Kleth said:

"I wish I could see your brother there."

@Evelyn Ochanya commented:

"Rich man pikin no wear corset oo make una no pressure me oo."

@Queendsmiler said:

"It's called Rosary not any kind of beads and I must say your content is always beautiful to watch."

@BigManSims said:

"Money really is sweet o."

Student asks Femi Otedola for help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student, Muhamada Lawal, cried to Femi Otedola for financial assistance.

Lawal is a sickle cell patient and has been in and out of hospitals for many years, which has made him quit school.

Legit.ng spoke to Lawal, and he said he believed business mogul Femi Otedola could come to his aid, which was why he wrote him a letter.

