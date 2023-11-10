A 16-year-old girl, who got drunk in church was defiled in Adubi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state

The police arrested the 32-year-old suspect, Gbenga Kolawole after the victim’s mother reported the matter

Kolawole was caught in the act by one Sunday Ibrahim while having canal knowledge of the teenage girl

Ogun state - A 32-year-old man, Gbenga Kolawole, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in Adubi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect took advantage of the victim after she got drunk during an annual church event, The Punch reported.

Odutola disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 10.

As reported by Vanguard, he added that the suspect was arrested following a report from the victim’s mother.

The police PRO disclosed that the victim was receiving medical attention

“Following a report from an aggrieved mother that her 16-year-old daughter who got drunk during an annual church year anniversary celebration on November 6, 2023, in Adubi Ogun State, and was taken by her to a nearby bar shop and locked there, became victim to one Gbenga Kolawole “m” 32yrs who had unlawful carnal knowledge of the drunk girl. He was however caught in the act by one Sunday Ibrahim “m” of same address.”

