A fan has called out Wunmi, the wife of late singer Mohbad over her claims about the placenta of their baby, Liam.

Wunmi had said during the coroner's inquest that the late singer's father, Joseph Aloba, asked for the baby's placenta.

The fan says the issue of the placenta was not necessary. Photo credit: Instagram/Mohbad.

Wunmi also said that Joseph Aloba arranged a girlfriend for the late singer and brought the said girl to the house.

However, according to the fan, identified as Azeez Odukale, it was immature to have brought up the issue of the baby's placenta since it had nothing to do with the case at hand.

Azeez said the issue of the arranged girlfriend also has nothing to do with the serious case that is been investigated.

His words:

"Wunmi doesn’t need to mention the part that Mohbad’s father brought girlfriend to their house. She isn’t matured at all. What does placenta and girlfriend have to do with the case or is that the cause of mohbad’s death? I guess she want social media pipu to lack Mohbad dad again.”

Netizens react as Mohbad's fan slams his wife

Segun John Oliyide said:

"That girl is somehow. She is trying to get him nailed and for people to start dragging him. That's immaterial."

CrownCool Lanredo said:

"Even Mohbad himself called her out too in a video. There must be a reason why Mohbad did that."

Olowo Vivian Bolanle said:

"But the father can accuse her of sleeping with different guys in the marlian house."

Mohbad's fan visits shrine

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man consulted a native doctor to pray against the alleged killers of Mohbad.

The fan was seen in the company of a native doctor in a shrine as they prayed in front of what looked like charms.

They asked the gods to punish whoever orchestrated the death of the 27-year-old singer, whose death sparked outrage.

