The much anticipated mass wedding initiative of the Kano state government finally took place on Friday, October 13

The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, wedded the 1,700 couples

The grand wedding ceremony, which was held at the Kano Emir’s palace mosque was officiated by he Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen

Kano state - The New Nigeria People's Party(NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, have joined 1,700 couples at the state-sponsored mass wedding.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kwankwaso was the representative of the grooms while Governor Yusuf was the representative (Wali) of the brides.

The grand wedding ceremony was held at the Kano Emir’s palace mosque on Friday, October 13.

Fifty thousand dowry was presented on behalf of each groom to the bride in the ceremony officiated by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen.

In an attempt to control the crowd, the mass wedding was decentralized as 330 couples joined together within the metropolis.

Five weddings were ceremonially witnessed at the Kano central mosque and the remaining were held at different local government levels.

The beneficiaries, who were mainly young girls and boys, widows, divorcees and spinsters.

According to Vanguard, while speaking during the ceremony, the governor said:

“The event reflects the deep-rooted values and unity of the people in Kano State and highlights the government’s dedication to preserving traditions while ensuring a bright future for its people.”

Kano Mass Wedding: Intending Couples Test Positive for HIV, Pregnancy, Others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the spokesperson of Hisbah Board in Kano state, Lawan Fagge, gave a fresh update regarding plans for the state-sponsored mass wedding.

Fagge said some intending couples tested positive for HIV, pregnancy, Hepatitis B, and sickle cell.

He said this was discovered at the point of pre-marital test screening the intending couples were subjected to as part of the criteria to partake in the state-sponsored wedding.

Kano governor to sponsor mass wedding with N854m

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state announced his plan to sponsor a mass wedding among vulnerable persons with the approval of N854 million.

The decision to sponsor the wedding was made during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, August 23.

Governor Yusuf made this known via his verified Twitter handle @Kyusufabba on Thursday, August 24.

Source: Legit.ng