Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has become the latest of his kind who had issued with their political benefactors, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), but the end of their political fracas was yet to be near nor predicted as they are both still at loggerhead.

While Fubara appeared to be enjoying much support from social media, the elders in the state have pitched their tent with Wike and reminded the governor of how the minister produced him and other public office holders in the state.

Fubara, other governors who have challenged their godfathers

However, in Nigeria's political terrain, some sitting governors have confronted their godfathers and are successful in their move. They are listed below:

Chimaroke Nnamani vs Sullivan Chime

The two former governors of Enugu state were political godfather and son before the latter decided to path with the Ebeano political dynasty.

Chime succeeded in his political tussle with his predecessor, Nnamani and governed the state for a period of eight years.

Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki

In Edo State, Governor Obaseki and his predecessor had their confrontations ahead of the governor's re-election. The disagreement between Obaseki and Oshiomhole was the reason the governor left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole had made life difficult for his deputy, Pius Odubu, who was eyeing the seat of the governor and subsequently paved the way for the emergence of Obaseki. Oshiomhole and Obaseki are yet to settle their rift.

Orji Kalu and Theodore Orji

The novelty was the same in Abia politics when Orju Kalu ensured the emergence Theodore Orji as the governor of the state even when he was in prison.

However, there was a fall out between the him and his political godson. The duo are yet to reconcile and they occasionally shade themselves on the media.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje

History has it that the former governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, is a beneficiary of the Kwankwasiyyah's Movement by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the predecessor before Ganduje but the duo soon fell apart after getting to office.

The rift between Kwankwaso and Ganduje resurfaced during the 2023 general elections when the now national chairman of the APC stamped his feet on on a poster carrying the image of his former political benefactor.

Wike vs Fubara: Godfatherism at work in Rivers State politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and current minister of the FCT, has a strong grip on Rivers State's politics and has remained a formidable politician in Nigeria's current political milieu.

Wike understands what loyalty is all about and would not tolerate 99.9 per cent of it from any of his protégés. It is either 100 per cent or nothing; he appeared to be giving the same vibes to politicians he accords respect to, such as President Bola Tinubu.

