The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has criticised Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister over the move to remove Governor Sim Fubara

The INC in a statement alleged that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, is the brain behind the grand plot to impeach Fubara

Fubara, whose heritage can be traced to the Ijaws, is barely five months in office as governor of River state

Ijaw, Rivers state - The Ijaw National Congress (INC) on Friday, November 3, cautioned Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), for insinuating he owns a “political structure” in Rivers state.

Per Vanguard, INC stated that political structures should not and cannot be anyone’s personal property, adding that political architecture is transient — just like power.

'Wike should support Fubara': INC

The group in a recent statement signed by its President, Professor Benjamin Ogele Okaba, that Wike served out his two tenures "peacefully without being terrorised and haunted by his major benefactors". PM News also noted INC's warning.

The INC claimed that the Ijaws set the stage for the minister to attain "his much orchestrated Eldorado”.

The INC's statement partly reads:

"As a faithful labourer, Siminalayi Fubara deserves Mr Wike’s reward by way of support and providing the enabling environment to function effectively and maximally as the sitting governor of the state”.

Wike protecting political structure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike commented on the crisis unfolding in Rivers state.

During a meeting with South-South leaders at his office on Tuesday, October 31, Wike stressed the significance of maintaining his political structure to stay relevant.

Court stops Rivers Assembly from sacking Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that a Rivers High Court in Isiokpo Division in Ikwerre local government area (LGA) of the state issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and Speaker, Martin Amaewhule from impeaching Governor Fubara.

The presiding judge, Justice Ben Whyte, issued the order following a suit filed against the defendants.

Governors provide update on Fubara-Wike feud

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum appealed to feuding party members in Rivers state to sheath their swords.

The forum's chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, made this plea while reading the communiqué after an emergency meeting in Abuja.

