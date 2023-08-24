The Kano state government has approved N854 million for mass weddings among vulnerable persons

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed this after the Kano State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, August 23

Yusuf said the approved N854 million is for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, has announced a plan to sponsor a mass wedding among vulnerable persons with the approval of N854 million.

The decision to sponsor the massive wedding was made during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, August 23.

Kano govt announces plan to sponsor mass wedding with N854 million Photo Credit:Abba_gida_gida

Source: Facebook

Kano to sponsor mass wedding with N854m

Governor Yusuf made this known via his verified Twitter handle @Kyusufabba on Thursday, August 24.

“Also from yesterday’s meeting. The Kano State Executive Council has approved the following:

“The release of the sum of 854 million Naira for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative.”

Mass wedding for 1,020 couples

According to Daily Trust, the commandant of the state Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, had earlier said preparation was ongoing to conduct a mass wedding for 1,020 couples that are interested across the state.

Daurawa said the mass wedding is to help intending couples who cannot afford to pay for marital expenses due to hardships.

He explained that 20 couples will be selected from each of the 44 LGAs and that the board will select the remaining 120 couples.

Source: Legit.ng