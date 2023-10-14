It's day two of the Kano state mass wedding sponsored by the state government for 1800 couples

A N50,000 dowry was presented on behalf of each groom to the bride who are mostly widows and divorcees

The 1,800 couples were widows, divorcees and spinsters selected from across the 44 local government areas of the state

Kano state, Nigeria - The Kano State Government has officiated a mass wedding ceremony for 1800 couples.

The mass wedding was fully sponsored and funded by the state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Kano government donated beds, food items, clothes, bedding and other items to 1800 couples. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Kano government paid N50,000 dowry on behalf of each groom

Channels TV reported on Saturday, October 14, that most of the beneficiaries are primarily widows and divorcees.

Additionally, the state government paid almost N50,000 in dowry on behalf of each groom to their bride.

Kano new couples get bed, food, clothes

As part of the mass wedding plan, the couples were also given a bed, bedding, food, and clothes, with the couple required to repay the gifts to the state government in case of divorce.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Yusuf described the event as a testament to the state’s dedication to promoting culture, tradition and social cohesion among the people, The Nation report added.

Kano Mass Wedding: Intending couples test positive for HIV, pregnancy, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the spokesperson of Hisbah Board in Kano state, Lawan Fagge, gave a fresh update regarding plans for the state-sponsored mass wedding.

Fagge said some intending couples tested positive for HIV, pregnancy, Hepatitis B, and sickle cell.

He said this was discovered at the point of pre-marital test screening the intending couples were subjected to as part of the criteria to partake in the state-sponsored wedding.

Kano governor to sponsor mass wedding with N854m

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state announced his plan to sponsor a mass wedding among vulnerable persons with the approval of N854 million.

The decision to sponsor the wedding was made during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, August 23.

Governor Yusuf made this known via his verified Twitter handle @Kyusufabba on Thursday, August 24.

