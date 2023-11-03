United States President Joe Biden has replied Nigerian-American IT analyst, Mac Eze Nwachukwu, who sent him a letter

Nwachukwu had sent Biden a letter on ‘How to Leverage Technology to Fight Corruption in Nigeria and Foster Harmony in America’

In the letter, the IT analyst said he has identified two technologies to combat corruption and racism in the United States

United States - A Nigerian-American IT analyst, Mac Eze Nwachukwu, said that United States President Joe Biden has replied to his letter to use technology to combat corruption in Nigeria and promote harmony in America.

Biden said hearing from passionate people like Nwachukwu inspires him every day.

He appreciated the Nigerian-born IT specialist for sharing his thoughts on promoting harmony in the US.

The American President said while the US is going through one of the most challenging times in its history, he believes that the crisis will be turned into opportunities.

Nwachukwu, who shared the letter on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @futureNGA, said he is truly honoured and grateful to Biden.

"I believe his support can help me make a positive impact by using technology to combat corruption in Nigeria and promote harmony in the USA. Thanks. Mr. President"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwachukwu sent a letter to the office of the US President on ‘How to Leverage Technology to Fight Corruption in Nigeria and Foster Harmony in America’.

He said that while Nigeria has lost an estimated $500 billion to corruption since gaining independence in 1960, racism continues to pose a significant obstacle to national unity in the United States.

In the letter posted on his blog, future of Nigeria, Nwachukwu noted that the critical issues of corruption and racism affect both nations.

