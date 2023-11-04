President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed the strategies he is deploying to avoid crisis in Niger Republic

Tinubu said he deploying back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in the landlocked neighbouring country

He added that Nigeria is monitoring the situation and exploring diplomatic channels to resolve the issue

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed how he guided the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders to manage their anger towards the coup in Niger Republic.

He stated this when he hosted the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, November 3.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity disclosed this in a statement published on the State House website

Tinubu disclosed that the country is monitoring the situation in the Niger Republic, and exploring diplomatic channels.

He said:

”We have a colleague and a democratically-elected leader, President Bazoum, being used as a human shield. If we are not careful, he and his family can be endangered.

”I am deploying all appropriate back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger Republic. We recognize the wishes of our people; they do not want war, but that does not mean we cannot take bold and decisive action.”

