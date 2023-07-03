A Nigerian-American, Mac Eze Nwachukwu has revealed how technology can be used to tackle corruption in Nigeria

Nwachukwu, in a letter written to President Joe Biden, said he has identified two technologies to combat corruption and racism in the United States

The senior IT analyst added that the technology can also be used to ensure transparent elections in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Minnesota, United States - A Nigerian-American IT analyst, Mac Eze Nwachukwu has sent a letter to the office of the United States President Joe Biden on ‘How to Leverage Technology to Fight Corruption in Nigeria and Foster Harmony in America’.

Nwackukwu said that while Nigeria has lost an estimated $500 billion to corruption since gaining independence in 1960, racism continues to pose a significant obstacle to national unity in the United States.

Nigerian-American IT analyst, Mac Eze Nwachukwu says he can use technology fight corruption in Nigeria. Photo Credit:Mac Eze Nwachukwu / @officialABAT/@JoeBiden

Source: UGC

In the letter posted on his blog, Nwachukwu noted that the critical issues of corruption and racism affect both nations.

The former digital communications intern at the office of Governor Mark Dayton of Minnesota said the problem of corruption in Nigeria and racism in America can effectively be tackled using technology.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He claimed that he has identified two specific technologies that can help combat corruption and racism.

“Through extensive research, I have identified two specific technologies that hold promise in fostering interracial harmony in the United States and combating corruption in Nigeria.”

Nwachukwu disclosed that his company is working on developing a technology to combat corruption at all levels of government in Nigeria.

He added that the technology can also be to achieve transparent elections by instantly uploading polling unit results to an accessible portal

“Additionally, we have partnered with a technology firm in the United States to create automated digital solutions and artificial intelligence systems that can be customized to combat corruption at all levels of the Nigerian government. This technology streamlines the procurement process, effectively preventing contract fraud, embezzlement, and contract inflation.

“Furthermore, it can be utilized to ensure transparent elections by instantly uploading polling unit results to an accessible portal, enabling citizens to view the outcomes without the need for authentication.”

He added:

“I firmly believe that this project has the potential to strengthen democratic institutions in Nigeria and contribute to tax revenues for both the Nigerian and United States governments.”

The senior IT analyst said he anticipates the opportunity to work with President Bola Tinubu’s administration to effectively curb corruption in Nigeria.

“I firmly believe that President Tinubu will vigorously combat corruption and contribute to the betterment of Nigeria. I urge him to prioritize the battle against corruption, and I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate with his administration to effectively curb corruption in Nigeria.

“Together, we can foster harmony in America through technology and establish an unparalleled digital government on an unprecedented scale in Nigeria.”

“Nigeria’s Success Is World’s Success”: Biden Speaks of Plans for Nigeria Under Tinubu’s Administration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Joe Biden of the United States (US) has sent his best wishes to Nigeria's new government as he unveils his plans for Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Biden disclosed that he looks forward to working with President Tinubu to support economic growth and advance security between the two nations.

Why President Joe Biden is sending US delegation to attend Tinubu's inauguration, Shehu Sani reveals

Legit.ng also reported that a former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed why United States President, Joe Biden is sending a delegation to attend the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said the US government is sending a delegation for Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday, May 29, because of its diplomatic and business relations with Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng