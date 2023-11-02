Governor Uzodimma has broken the silence on the attack on Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC

Uzodimma said Ajaero’s alleged meddling was an attempt to blackmail his government over non-payment of salaries, insisting all state workers have received their wages

The governor clarified that he intervened because he prevented the NLC’s national leadership from dissolving the Imo State chapter of the Congress

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state on Thursday, November 2, opened up on the ordeal of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

BREAKING: Governor Uzodimma speaks on arrest of NLC President Joe Ajaero in Imo state. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma, Mr. Peter Obi"

Source: Facebook

Uzodimma gives a reason why Joe Ajaero was arrested in Imo state

As reported by The Nation, the APC governor accused Ajaero of interfering in the state’s politics.

Legit.ng reports that organised labour on Wednesday, November 1, had accused Uzodimma, of conspiring with the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, to “abduct” their president.

Ajaero, during a press briefing earlier in the week, had accused the Imo State government of “violating the rights of the Nigerian workers in the state,” and therefore vowed to mobilise members of the union in the state for a total strike.

Reacting to the development, the Imo state government, said the presence of Ajaero, in Owerri, the state capital, to lead a protest was in defiance of a court order.

Uzodimma who spoke after receiving the All Progressives Congress’ flag from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Thursday, November 2, said:

“What has happened in this ugly coincidence is that the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress is from Imo State and has not been able to demarcate the difference between being a national leader of an organisation and then an interested party in local politics.”

Peter Obi reacts to attack on NLC President Ajaero

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, reacted to Comrade Joe Ajaero's ordeal in Imo state.

Reacting via a post shared via his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 2, Obi, described the attack as a rude shock to Nigerians.

The LP chieftain maintained that the incident showed how lawlessness has become the order of the day in Nigeria.

NLC President Ajaero to be flown abroad for medical care

Legit.ng reported that Comrade Joe Ajaero is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Owerri, Imo state.

The NLC publicity secretary, Benson Upah, said Ajaero could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

NLC President narrates ordeal during arrest in Imo

Earlier, Comrade Joe Ajaero, narrated what he went through during his arrest in Owerri, Imo state.

Ajaero said he was beaten and God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive.

He stated this with a bruised and swollen face in a viral video shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @ejykmykel1, on Wednesday, November 1.

Source: Legit.ng