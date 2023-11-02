Ahead of the much anticipated off-cycle polls in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, President Bola Tinubu has issued a crucial appeal

The President expressed confidence in all the candidates fielded for the off-cycle elections

He urged them to give room for a free and fair election that would further integrate Nigeria as a democratic nation

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appealed to all candidates participating in the gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 11 in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, along with the voters, to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesperson, Tinubu made the appeal at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, November 2.

President Bola Tinubu presented flags to all the APC governorship candidates at the State House in Abuja. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said:

“All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well.”

During the event, he handed over the party flags to Chief Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, seeking a second term, and Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for Kogi State.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in the party's chances of winning the off-season elections.

He cited the candidates' hard work and track records, as well as the collective efforts of party officials, members of the APC National Working Committee, and the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Tinubu hails APC chieftains

He attributed his optimism about the upcoming elections to the collaborative work of these party members.

Tinubu said:

”I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo.

"We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

”Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

"It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodinma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious."

Tinubu also thanked the national leadership of the party for his excellent job in ensuring decorum within the ranks of the party.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, praised the President for endorsing the candidates and taking time out of his busy schedule to present the party flags to them.

