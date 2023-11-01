The arrest of Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC president in Imo state has generated mixed reactions in the polity

While the United Action Front of Civil Society, a civil society organisation (CSO), has asked Hope Uzodinma, to ensure the safety of Ajaero, the police maintained he was not arrested

However, the Imo government has also maintained that they have no involvement in the arrest of the NLC president

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

Imo state, Owerri - The Imo State Government headed by Governor Hope Uzodimma has said it has no hand in the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Imo state government says it has no hand in the arrest of NLC president, Joe Ajaero. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma, Inibehe Effiong

Source: Facebook

This was made known on Wednesday evening, November 1, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Honourable Declan Emelumba via X page (formerly Twitter).

Recall that earlier on Wednesday, Ajaero was reportedly arrested in Owerri, the capital city of Imo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He was picked up from the state council secretariat of the NLC by heavily armed police officers.

Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC secretary and Nuhu Toro TUC secretary had in a joint statement accused Governor Uzodimma, of conspiring with the state’s commissioner of police, Muhammed Barde, to arrest Ajaero.

Reacting to the allegation, Emelumba denied any involvement of the state government, noting that it was the handiwork of mischief makers.

The commissioner stated that the state government has no hand in the arrest since it believes in the rule of law.

He noted further that information at the disposal of the government indicated that there might have been a fiasco between lawful workers of Imo State and lawless invaders from Abuja, which led to police intervention to maintain the peace.

Part of the statement reads:

"WE HAVE NO HAND IN AJAERO'S ARREST--IMO GOVT

"Imo State government has washed its hands clean concerning the arrest of President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero."

NLC President Ajaero rushed to hospital, details emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Comrade Joe Ajaero was on Wednesday, rushed to a hospital in Owerri where he is receiving medical attention.

The NLC head of information and publicity, Comrade Benson Upah, disclosed that Ajaero’s right eye is "completely shut".

'Mob attacked NLC President': Police

Legit.ng reported also that the Imo Police Command said they were not involved in Ajaero's alleged arrest in the state.

The police through the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, disclosed this while commenting on the reported arrest of Ajaero by security operatives in Owerri earlier in the day. The incident happened during the NLC strike action/protest in the state.

Source: Legit.ng