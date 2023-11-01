The police in Imo have denied involvement in the widely reported arrest of Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

The police's denial was contained in a statement on Wednesday, November 1, by its image-maker, Henry Okoye

According to the police, a scuffle ensued in Owerri as Ajaero prepared to join his colleagues for a mega protest, leading to them (the police) protecting the labour chief's life and ensuring that he was not lynched

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo Police Command on Wednesday, November 1, said they were not involved in the alleged arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in the state.

The police through the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, disclosed this while commenting on the reported arrest of Ajaero by security operatives in Owerri earlier in the day, during the NLC strike action in the state.

Police deny arresting NLC boss, Joe Ajaero. Photo credits: @NLCHeadquarters, @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The police said:

"It is pertinent to state that the NLC President was in Owerri as part of arrangements of the Congress to mobilize workers for a mega protest rally in the state.

"In the course of their planning, it was reported that suggestions arose for the lockdown of some essential facilities particularly the airport which led to some workers and other individuals resisting the picketing process leading to scuffles heated arguments and an eventual attack on the person of the president by a mob

“Upon receiving this report, the Imo Police Command swiftly deployed police operatives to the scene where the Officer in Charge exercised his operational discretion by taking the NLC President into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters to ensure the protection of his life and that he was not lynched in the scuffle that followed.

"The Commissioner of Police thereafter directed that he should be taken to the Police Medical Services, Owerri, where he would be accorded medical attention as a result of the attack. He has therefore been accorded adequate security cover to proceed on his other legitimate engagements for the day."

Police arrest NLC President in Imo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaero was arrested by the police in Owerri.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the NLC and shared on its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NLCHeadquarters.

Source: Legit.ng