Reactions have continued to trail the arrest of the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo state

Peter Obi in a recent post condemned the action meted out against the labour union leader in Imo state on Wednesday, November 1

The Labour Party flagbearer noted that the arrest and brutalisation of Ajaero indicate Nigeria is a lawless nation

The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has spoken up on the recent arrest and brutalisation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Imo state.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ajaero, who was in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Wednesday, November 1, to mobilize workers for a peaceful protest, was attacked by miscreants who hijacked the protest.

Although the police denied arresting and torturing the NLC president, Ajaero alleged that security operatives brutalized him.

The Imo state government also in a statement denied any involvement in Ajaero's attack in the state.

But reacting to the development via a post shared via his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 2, Obi, described the attack as a rude shock to Nigerians.

The LP chieftain maintained that the incident showed how lawlessness has become the order of the day in Nigeria.

Obi tweeted:

"What happened to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Imo State, yesterday has come as a rude shock to most Nigerians. It says a lot about the state of affairs in our country today.

"It shows the level of lawlessness, impunity, criminality, and rascality that have engulfed our dear country. Things like this should worry any discerning mind because it runs counter to the type of country that we all desire and deserve.

"In the New Nigeria of our dreams, abuse of power and the reckless violation of citizens' rights through acts of impunity will have no place. -PO"

Peter Obi's statement got many talking online.

NLC President Ajaero to be flown abroad for medical care

Legit.ng reported that Comrade Joe Ajaero is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Owerri, Imo state.

The NLC publicity secretary, Benson Upah, said Ajaero could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

NLC President narrates ordeal during arrest in Imo

Earlier, Comrade Joe Ajaero, narrated what he went through during his arrest in Owerri, Imo state.

Ajaero said he was beaten and God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive.

He stated this with a bruised and swollen face in a viral video shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @ejykmykel1, on Wednesday, November 1.

