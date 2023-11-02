The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, said he was well beaten during his arrest

Ajaero said God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive the kind of beating he received

The NLC President disclosed this in a viral video while narrating his ordeal on Wednesday, November 1

Imo state, Owerri - The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, narrated what he went through during his arrest in Owerri, Imo state.

Ajaero said he was beaten and God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive.

NLC President Ajaero said he was well beaten during arrest in Imo Photo Credit: @firstladyship

He stated this with a bruised and swollen face in a video viral shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @ejykmykel1, on Wednesday, November 1.

"They don't extend interim order; it expires within one week or two. He should have issued another order ex-parte. They kept that letter; they kept that thing they posted to them.

"He said, do I know that this thing they can prosecute me about? I said well, it is the same court that granted this order that can institute the contempt charge; you can't just now start prosecuting me.

"My brother, they beat me God must have taken extra time to create me ordinarily, ehn, the kind of beating."

Police arrest NLC President Ajaero in Imo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaero was arrested by the Police at the NLC secretariat in Owerri, Imo state, on Wednesday, November 1.

The NLC President was whisked away by heavily armed security personnel took him away.

NLC President Ajaero rushed to hospital

Ajaero was rushed to a hospital in Owerri on Wednesday, November 1, where he is receiving medical attention.

The NLC head of information and publicity, Comrade Benson Upah, disclosed that Ajaero’s right eye is "completely shut".

Uzodimma breaks silence on arrest, brutalisation of NLC President Ajaero

Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma said it has no hand in the arrest of Ajaero.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Honourable Declan Emelumba denied any involvement of the state government, noting that it was the handiwork of mischief makers.

The commissioner stated that the state government has no hand in the arrest since it believes in the rule of law. He noted further that information at the disposal of the government indicated that there might have been a fiasco between lawful workers of Imo State and lawless invaders from Abuja, which led to police intervention to maintain the peace.

Source: Legit.ng