Atiku Abubakar called for urgent reform of the Electoral Act over concerns that Section 63 could undermine future election credibility

Media aide Phrank Shaibu said the former Vice President warned that discretionary ballot validation posed a serious risk to electoral integrity

Atiku urged the National Assembly, INEC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to close legal loopholes and strengthen safeguards ahead of 2027 polls

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for urgent amendments to Nigeria’s Electoral Act, warning that existing provisions could undermine the credibility of future elections.

Atiku raised concern over what he described as ambiguity in Section 63 of the Electoral Act, which allows discretion in the validation of ballot papers by returning officers.

Electoral Act: Atiku Makes Fresh Demands Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 22, and issued through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

He argued that such flexibility poses a serious risk to electoral integrity and could open the door to manipulation.

“This is not a minor technical issue; it is a direct threat to electoral integrity,” Atiku said.

He insisted that electoral rules must be clear and leave no room for subjective interpretation.

“A democracy cannot survive on ambiguity. A ballot must either meet the standard or it does not. The moment you leave such a critical decision to subjective judgment, you invite manipulation, dispute, and ultimately, chaos,” he added.

Atiku seeks urgent legal reforms ahead of 2027 polls

Atiku stressed that although the provision may have been intended to prevent voter disenfranchisement, its current wording remains too open-ended and risky for Nigeria’s democracy.

Electoral Act: Atiku Makes Fresh Demands Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Facebook

He said the clause has persisted through previous amendments without adequate safeguards, describing it as a long-standing weakness in the electoral framework.

He therefore urged the National Assembly to immediately revise the Electoral Act to remove discretionary powers in ballot validation and replace them with strict, uniform standards.

Atiku urges INEC, stakeholders to strengthen safeguards

The former Vice President also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to tighten its operational guidelines to prevent electoral officers from making subjective decisions during elections.

He further appealed to international observers and democratic partners to closely monitor Nigeria’s electoral reforms, noting that legal frameworks are as important as electoral processes.

“The world is watching. Nigeria must not send a signal that its electoral system can be bent by interpretation,” he cautioned.

Calls for stronger legislative and executive responsibility

Atiku criticised lawmakers for failing to address what he described as a persistent flaw in the law, despite multiple opportunities for reform.

He also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that all electoral legislation undergoes thorough scrutiny before assent.

“Leadership demands vigilance. The document he assented to ought to have passed the most stringent integrity test,” he said.

Demands decisive correction of electoral loophole

Atiku maintained that fixing the identified gap is essential to restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

He emphasised that electoral reforms should focus on certainty, transparency and consistency rather than discretion.

“This loophole must be corrected. Democracy thrives on certainty, not discretion—and Nigeria cannot afford anything less,” he concluded.

Tinubu accuses Atiku of trying "to privatise" ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu confronts opposition leaders over past privatisation failures ahead of the 2027 election. Tinubu questioned Atiku's legacy and coalition's ability to lead Nigeria towards a 'New Nigeria.'

Public reactions show divided opinions on Tinubu's critique of the former vice president and coalition leaders.

Source: Legit.ng