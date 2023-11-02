Imo state, Owerri - The president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Imo state.

As reported by The Nation, the NLC publicity secretary, Benson Upah, said Ajaero could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

Ajaero is to be flown abroad for medical care after arrest in Imo Photo Credit: @firstladyship

Source: Twitter

NLC President narrates ordeal during arrest in Imo

The NLC President said he was beaten and God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive.

He stated this with a bruised and swollen face in a video viral shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @ejykmykel1, on Wednesday, November 1.

