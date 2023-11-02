Global site navigation

Nigeria

BREAKING: NLC President Ajaero to Be Flown Abroad For Medical Care

by  Adekunle Dada

Imo state, Owerri - The president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Imo state.

As reported by The Nation, the NLC publicity secretary, Benson Upah, said Ajaero could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

NLC President narrates ordeal during arrest in Imo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaero narrated what he went through during his arrest in Owerri, Imo state.

The NLC President said he was beaten and God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive.

He stated this with a bruised and swollen face in a video viral shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @ejykmykel1, on Wednesday, November 1.

