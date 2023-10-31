Dr. Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a visiting scholar with the Dalhousie University in Canada, has said it is important that the federal government of Nigeria prioritise how citizens can be protected in terms of their assets and livelihoods

Elegbede, also a diaspora expert with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Germany, stated that the government should roll out grants and loans for people with skills

The scholar's comment during an interview with Legit.ng, comes amid Nigeria's economic challenges which have shown no sign of abating since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Alimosho, Lagos state - Dr. Isa Olalekan Elegbede, a lecturer at the Department of Fisheries, Lagos State University (LASU), has said Nigeria has people with remarkable skills, but insecurity has been a challenge.

The university lecturer spoke exclusively to Legit.ng on the sidelines of the 2023 Alimosho Professional Day programme.

The event, tagged ‘Unlocking the Potentials in Gig and Circular Economy’, brought together thinkers, entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, and fresh graduates in Lagos.

President Tinubu advised on how to achieve economic growth. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Roll out grants, loans": Lecturer tells Tinubu

Dr. Elegbede urged the Tinubu administration to create an enabling environment for small-scale and independent contractors.

The LASU lecturer said:

“Nigerians should be provided with an adequate enabling environment. We have people with a lot of skills, but people are having challenges with insecurity, and all. But the government cannot do it all. Even in developed countries, different players are coming on board to salvage the situation.

“But what we need from the government is to provide an enabling environment that will allow small scales and independent contractors to thrive.

“And apart from these, it is important that the government should see how people can be protected in terms of their assets and livelihood.

“The government should also roll out grants and loans because people have these skills but they don’t have the required funds and support. So with these, it will help people, and it means there will be a flow of money, and we can also attract dollars from outside through all these gigs works.

“Also, the government should provide avenues where we can export our products. So that an average Nigerian can wake up today, and follow the proper, ethical and sustainable standard of producing items. Government should open a way whereby we can always export our products.

“With these, there will be more inflow of foreign currency and people will be happy in the country.”

