Barr. Solomon Dalung has said considering the state of the nation, it is obvious that he needs to make his opinions known

Dalung, in an interview with Legit.ng, said voicing out would draw the attention of those in power to “the current situation on the ground”

This, he said, may also lead to urgent steps being expedited to salvage the situation in the interest of the masses

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has lamented the hardship in Africa’s most populous nation which he said is improper.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Dalung said considering he was one of the change advocates that kicked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power, it would be hypocritical of him to keep mute while things do not improve under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dalung says he wants a better country. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Barrister Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

'I was change agent, can't keep quiet'

Dalung, who served during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office, expressed his displeasure with the governing party.

He told Legit.ng:

“I have been very critical of every administration since 1999. So it’s not only the APC that I am critical of. But more recently, I have decided to make my opinions known on national issues because of the current deteriorating state of affairs in the nation, the rising cost of living, the hike in prices of foodstuff, the cost of transportation, the collapse in the foreign exchange market where the Naira has persistently been losing a supposedly deregulated economy.

"Hunger is still at its monumental stage. A lot of Nigerians are dying daily from hunger. Now, this placed the burden on us as leaders and advocates of change in 2015 when we rallied around President Buhari and we mobilised, convinced Nigerians on the need to invest in the path because that was the hope of Nigeria.”

Continuing, Dalung said concerning Buhari, he has always maintained his opinion about the Katsina-born politician’s tenure “right from the time when I was in government till when I was out of government”.

Dalung lauded the immediate past president as “an honest Nigerian who meant well for the country”, but added that “all these virtues are not enough to produce a good leader”.

Buhari’s alleged inability to translate his virtues to the benefit of the country is one of the greatest undoings of the ex-leader’s charisma, Dalung noted.

Source: Legit.ng