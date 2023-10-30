Nigeria's apex court recently declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

President Tinubu has been urged to focus on the nation's important issues and fix them for the progress and development of Nigeria

A chieftain of the ruling party however maintained that Tinubu's meeting with the Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany will benefit the Nigerian economy

FCT, Abuja - Following his victory by the declaration of the supreme court, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to focus on how to fix Nigeria.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 29, the convener of the All Progressives Congress, APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, highlighted major issues Tinubu should focus on and get Nigeria back on its feet again.

He stated thus:

"Now Nigerians can be rest assured that the president and his team will deliver without any form of distractions.

"There are many issues to be tackled. So the President can now face head-on the issues of insecurity, economic reconstruction, foreign direct investment attraction, fixing of critical infrastructures like roads, educational system, health care delivery, seaports, airports, workers salaries increase, public service reforms, among others. And I believe the President have plans for them all."

"We now have Ministers who are already showing results," he added.

APC chieftain lists steps Tinubu can take to revive Nigeria's economy

Recall that the removal of the petrol subsidy as announced by President Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023, has led to an increment in the cost price of goods, a hike in fuel price, and a rising cost of living.

The development has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians but Mr Okoye opined that Tinubu means well for Nigeria and has taken critical steps to address the nation's underlying issues.

Mr. Okoye revealed how Tinubu is working daily to address the situation and make Nigeria great again.

"Those steps are already being taken even before the Supreme Court Judgement. The President has revised some of the inhuman policies of the immediate past CBN Governor. Issues like Interest rate, unbanning of 43 items on the forex import list, new minimum wage policy by President Tinubu, new transport scheme, the release of 5 Billion Naira per state to cushion the effects of removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the naira, etc are all major steps already taken by the Tinubu administration to change the narratives and tackle the economic quagmire we are faced with currently.

Tinubu's meeting will German chancellor will boost economy, Okoye reveals

Recall that Tinubu on Sunday, met with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The German leader began his two-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday and will hold talks with government officials and players in the private sector during his stay in Africa’s biggest economy.

The two-day visit by the German Chancellor between the 29th and 30th of October is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Okoye hinted that Tinubu's meeting with Scholz will benefit Nigeria's economy considering political stability.

"Today the German Chancellor is in Nigeria for a two-day visit where he is discussing bilateral relations with the Nigerian president and government.

"This visit shows that Nigeria is ready to receive more investors and collaborators from other countries who will now be comfortable doing business and relate with Nigeria because we now have stability and no more political uncertainty which was the case before the Supreme Court judgment. So we are on track. Nigeria will fare better under Asiwaju's watch. I can assure you that," Okoye stated thus.

How Tinubu can fix Nigeria, Okoye speaks

Finally, the southeast APC chieftain highlighted below, the various steps Tinubu can take to get the nation back on track as the giant of Africa.

He listed them as:

1. Tackle corruption: Fighting all forms of corruption. Corruption in the political class, corruption in public and civil service. We need to sanitize our civil service system to weed off workers who are embroidered in agelong corrupt practices in the name of bureaucratic bottlenecks.

2. Erase nepotism: We also need to tackle nepotism in public service.

3. Cut high cost of governance: We Equally need to cut the cost of governance. Let our politicians also share in the sacrifice to fix Nigeria by reducing their take-home pay, I mean Senators, Rep Members, Ministers and so on.

4. Judiciary should hasten court cases: The judiciary should also start dispensing justice very quick and any election malpractice offender should be speedily prosecuted. To me these are the first step to start getting things done alright in this country," Okoye concluded.

