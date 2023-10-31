The Rivers State government denied the report that Governor Sim Fubara had sacked some of his top aides.

These top aides include his chief of staff, chief security officer (CSO) and all local government chairmen.

This is on the heels of the alleged rift between the incumbent and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - In the heat of the ongoing political acrimony in Rivers State involving Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, there are allegations that the incumbent has sacked all his newly inaugurated chief of staff, chief security officer (CSO) and all local government chairmen.

This alleged development was disclosed via a post by a journalist via X on Monday, October 30.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has reportedly served Governor Fubara an impeachment notice. Photo Credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

The post reads:

"I knew there was trouble when Sim Fubara announced the names of Wike Commissioners as Commissioners under him.

"The reported sack of the CSO and Chief of Staff means Fubara will breathe well after this fracas that happened today.

"Zaccheaus Adangor, who manned the justice ministry under Wike; Dakotinama George-Kelly, works; Isaac Kamalu, budget, and Chinedu Mmom, education may get the knock soon."

Rivers govt react

In response to these accusations, the Rivers State government refuted claims made on Tuesday, October 31, that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had dismissed certain staff members and instructed the removal of local government chairpersons.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Johnson, clarified that the Governor had not instructed him to make any such announcement.

As reported by The Nation, Johnson said:

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with a robust civil service background, kind-hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

“We therefore ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.

“It is pertinent to note that as the Commissioner for Information and Communication, I shall keep the public updated of events in due course”.

Dele Momodu releases clip of Fayose warning Gov Fubara about Wike

In another report, a viral video of Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, warning Governor Sim Fubara about his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has surfaced on social media.

The video was released by Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), via his official X handle.

Fayose, who was seen addressing Governor Fubara in a public event earlier this year, warned him not to thread on Wike's path.

