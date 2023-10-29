A Pastor and an alleged usher in his church were beaten to a pulp by youths over alleged missing manhood

The incident occurred on Saturday in the New Layout area of Kanshio in Makurdi, the Benue state capital

It took the timely arrival of the Police who whisked the pastor and the usher to the ‘B Division’ Police Station

Benue state, Makurdi - The Pastor of a new generation Church and an alleged usher in his church narrowly escaped death over the alleged missing manhood of a young man in the New Layout area of Kanshio in the outskirts of Makurdi, Benue state.

As reported by the Vanguard, the pastor and the usher were beaten to a pulp by youths at the weekend.

According to an eyewitness, a raised an alarm accusing the usher of snatching his manhood and the usher was beaten to a pulp.

“We suspect that it was when he realised that they might kill him that he told the mob that it was his Pastor who asked him to steal somebody’s pen*s and bring it to him.

The suspect led the mob to the Pastor’s house, where the clergyman was seized from his family and given the beating of his life.

It was gathered that both of them would have been killed but for the timely arrival of the Police who whisked them to the ‘B Division’ Police Station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident said it is inhuman and condemnable.

“According to them, a young man raised an alarm of theft of gen*tal organs. The youth picked up the closest person and beat him up till he decided to admit and mention his Pastor as the person who sent him with the hope that the Pastor would come and save him.

“The youth got the same pastor and beat him up as well. Help came when the police got to know and rescued them. It is too bad because there is no element of truth in this. Since the history of these allegations, it has never been proven and the complainants are usually advised and told that nothing was wrong with them.”

