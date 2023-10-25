An aggrieved customer of a tier one bank almost burned down the bank building

This was after N500k reportedly disappeared from his account without a trace

The man was said to have been stopped and arrested after he sprinkled petrol around the bank

A customer identified as Sodirudeen Rufai has been detained for allegedly attempting to start fire on a popular tier-one bank in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident occurred at Oke-Ilewo neighbourhood on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Punch reported that the suspect wanted to burn down the bank after complaints that N500,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his account were allegedly ignored.

The customer allegedly returned to the bank with petrol and started to sprinkle it on the banking hall after hearing the news from the bank official who attended to him. Photo Credit: DailyTrust

The situation worsened

According to the report, when he reported the deduction, the Area Commander, Metro, Abeokuta, allegedly told him to let the bank follow its procedures in determining what caused the deduction.

However, the man reportedly lost his cool when the bank informed him that he had been defrauded.

Rufai allegedly returned to the bank with petrol and started to sprinkle it around the banking hall after hearing the news from the bank official who attended to him.

Customers fled for cover as the drama played out, but others—along with bank security personnel— had to pull Rufai to the ground before he could use the lighter he was holding.

The suspect was taken to the Ibara Police Division by the bank’s Chief Security Officer, Godwin James.

Odutola said:

He was fighting a noble cause in an ignoble way. He has a right to make a complaint that his money is missing. But the way he went about it was wrong. We are going to hold him for an attempt to commit suic*de with murder because if he had succeeded, he would have killed himself and every other person in the bank.

Source: Legit.ng