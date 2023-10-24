Bandits have attacked a mosque at the Ga Allah Babba village, near Sabon Layi in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna

The bandits killed the chief imam of the mosque and two other worshippers, while two persons sustained injuries

Legit.ng reports that “bandits” is the catchall phrase for criminal gangs masterminding frequent bouts of abduction, maiming, sexual violence, and killings of citizens across vast swaths of northern Nigeria

Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna state - Some bandits in the early hours of Tuesday, October 24, launched a deadly attack on a mosque at the Sabon Layi, Kakangi ward in Birnin-Gwari local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

According to The Punch, the outlaws murdered the Imam of the worship centre, Malam Mamuda, and one worshipper identified as Kabir, with two others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Terrorists continue reign of terror in Kaduna

Leadership newspaper corroborated The Punch. It said the terrorists stormed the mosque and opened fire on worshippers, killing the Imam and one other person instantly.

The injured persons are receiving medical attention at the Jibrin Maigwari General Hospital, Birnin-Gwari, Nigerian Tribune noted.

Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, the Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, who confirmed the attack said, the terrorists strike almost daily.

His words:

“The situation is more worrisome on the Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway and has become a nightmare for travellers."

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, told the press that he would revert.

The Kaduna state government has yet to officially react to the incident.

