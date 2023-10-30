Governor Alex Otti of Abia says security intelligence has exposed the high rate of crime around Umuchieze Cattle Market in Lokpanta of Umunneochi local government area (LGA)

Otti, during the monthly media parley at the Government House, Umuahia, said this was discovered after a recent raid by security operatives

The governor expressed the resolve of the state government to rid Abia of all forms of crime because ”no government succeeds in the face of insecurity"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Umunneochi, Abia state - The Abia government has discovered over 50 decomposing bodies, over 20 headless bodies, and countless human skeletons all around Lokpanta Cattle Market in the Umunneochi local government area (LGA) of the state.

According to Channels Television, Governor Alex Otti disclosed this during his monthly media chat held in Government House, Umuahia, on Monday, October 30.

About 70 decomposed human bodies, including 20 headless ones and countless human skeletons, were discovered around Lokpanta Cattle Market in Abia state. Photo credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Decomposed, headless bodies discovered in Abia

He assured that his government was committed to tackling insecurity headlong without minding whose ox is gored.

Governor Otti stated that prostitution, narcotics trade, and other criminal vices around the Lokpanta cattle market necessitated the raid, Vanguard reported.

The Abia governor said:

"A few weeks ago, we found that a lot of ransom that was paid for kidnapping ended up somewhere around Umunneochi, and we decided to raid the place.

“During the raid, we made shocking discoveries.

“In less than 48 hours, we recovered over 50 dead bodies around the cattle market in Umunneochi.

“We recovered over 20 decomposing headless bodies — men, women, children. We recovered so many skeletons of people killed."

"I’ll use Obi’s governance model " - Otti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Otti said he would use the governance model employed by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi when he held office as governor of Anambra between 2006 and 2014.

He also promised to clear all the backlog of salaries, arrears, and pensions owed by the former governor of the state Okezie Ikpeazu, by December 2023.

Otti wins at Appeal Court

Legit.ng also reported that Otti secured another victory at the court of appeal sitting in Kano, barely two weeks after the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in his state upheld his election in the March 18 governorship poll.

In its ruling on Friday, October 20, the appeal court dismissed the verdict delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

Source: Legit.ng