Terrorists have reportedly killed 23 pastors and over 200 churches shut down in Kaduna state in the last four year

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) chairman in Kaduna state, Rev. John Hayab, made this known on Tuesday, September 12

Speaking during an emergency meeting, Rev. Hayab said many pastors cannot continue because their churches have been shut down

Kaduna state - The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) chapter in Kaduna state, said bandits have killed at least 23 pastors and 200 churches have been shut down.

According to SaharaReporters, the CAN Chairman in Kaduna, Rev. John Hayab, stated this at an emergency meeting with the State Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, and pastors from the state on Tuesday, September 12.

“We have lost over 23 Pastors to bandits in Kaduna in the last few years. The recent one was the killing of Pastor Reverend Jeremiah Wayo when he went to his farm in Kujama in Chikun local government area."

As reported by The Punch, Rev. Hayab added that many pastors cannot because their churches have been shut down.

“Let me say this to you, Commissioner, that over 200 churches have been shut down by bandits. The Baptist church probably has over 100 of their churches shut down. From Birnin Gwari to Chikun and Kajuru, the churches are no longer there.”

In his response, CP Garba said criminals should not be profiled as a Christian, Muslim or by their tribes or ethnicity.

“It is unfortunate that the CAN chairman mentioned about 23 Clergies that were killed by bandits in Kaduna State at various times. It is unfortunate.

“However, this thing has been happening not only to the Christian Clergies, but it happened to almost everybody because crimes have no tribe, no religion. Criminals have no compassion, criminals are evil.

