The governor of Borno state has raised an alarm over the rise of insecurity in the northern region

At the state house in Maiduguri on Monday, October 30, Governor Babagana Zulum called for a joint effort to tackle the Boko haram insurgency

The governor decried the rise in the attacks of terrorist groups has affected the living conditions of the good people of Borno state

Borno state, Maiduguri - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has decried the rise in the attacks by Boko Haram.

Zulum cries out over the spate of Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks in the North. Photo credit: Borno State Government

Source: Facebook

The governor under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) affirmed that the Boko Haram insurgency is threatening to consume the nation if the humanitarian crisis in the North-East is not contained, Channels TV reported.

Professor Zulum says the continuous existence of IDP camps in Local Government Areas of Borno State is a potential time bomb as they serve as a recruitment ground for Boko Haram and ISWAP, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

While lamenting the number of people in IDPs, Zulum added that the development has worsened the plight of the people in the state.

“While North-West and North-Central and others are speaking about banditry, kidnapping, and others, ours is Boko Haram and ISWAP. It’s better for us to control it, not for the sake of Borno State. The hub of Boko Haram and ISWAP is Borno State. We have to control them.

“We have to stop the younger ones from being recruited into Boko Haram and ISWAP, otherwise, in the near future, the entire Nigeria will be wiped off the map,” he said while hosting the reconstituted management board of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) at the council chambers of the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri on Monday, October 30.

