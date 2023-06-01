Bandits have kidnapped women leaders of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) within the Manini flashpoints in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state

The incident happened after the women attended the inauguration of the state governor, Uba Sani on Monday, May 29

Chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the incident

Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state - Some women leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have ben kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna state.

The kidnap victims attended the inauguration of the new governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, on Monday, May 29, before they were seized by the terrorists while returning home, Daily Trust reported.

Bandits have abducted two women leaders of the APC along the Manini flashpoint in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna state. Photo credits: Mohammed Jalige, Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Kaduna attack

The attack occurred on Kaduna-Birnin Gwari area of the state, around the Manini end on the highway, The Punch also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking about the incident, Ishaq Usman Kasai, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), said the bandits are yet to contact families of their victims.

In Nigeria, “bandits” is a catch-all term for armed rural gangs that rustle cattle, kidnap, loot, and extort villages.

As of the time of publishing this report, the Kaduna state government is yet to issue a statement on the attack.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mohammed Jalige, also said he is yet to get the details of the attack.

Latest about Kaduna and banditry in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some notorious bandits abducted no fewer than ten students of the Government Secondary School, Awon, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

Kaduna Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Kaduna: Bandits kill community leader, abduct four housewives

Legit.ng also reported that in the same Kaduna state, innocent about two Nigerians were killed by bandits.

A community leader and a member of the Fityanul Islam First Aid Group, Igabi local chapter were the casualties.

The bandits also abducted four other women including a nursing mother in the same community when they stormed the village located near Maraban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Source: Legit.ng