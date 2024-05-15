A couple gave netizens entertainment as they traditionally tied the nuptial knot in a colourful ceremony

The groom and the bride wore a blend of pink and blue outfits which looked glamorous on them as they showed up for their special day

Their bridesmaids and groomsmen were also in order as they slayed in exquisite outfits and added flavour to the occasion

A couple made their wedding day a colourful one and displayed affection for each other in their classy traditional outfits.

The bride wore a beautiful pink and blue dress and she combined it with a "gele" that gave her a dazzling look.

A couple look lovely in their outfits. Image credit: @btsmaven

Source: Instagram

Her pink shoes with a silver design, coupled with her necklace and jewellries complemented her outfit.

The groom wore an Agbada and cap in the same colour as his bride. He was smitten by the beauty of his bride and gazed at her romantically.

One of the highlights of the video was the manner the bride was unveiled to her groom by the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

There was excitement in the air as he turned backwards to view his gorgeous bride.

The bridesmaids and groomsmen were dressed in purple outfits. While the men rocked Agbadas and caps, the ladies wore dresses and stylish "geles".

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the couple's video

Many social media users have reacted to the video of the couple and their bridesmaids and groomsmen. Legit.ng has compiled some comments below:

@wildandcoral:

"The way he takes in every single detail."

@toloveandcapture:

"The joy this is giving."

@serenamaya_:

"My most beautiful couple I know."

@annaeeda:

"My favourite people, so beautiful."

@cobbs_events_services:

"One of the most beautiful bride's reveal!"

@shabby_glams:

"It's the white man's hype and drama for me."

@oritoke.dynamite:

"They are so fine and lovely."

@larhdei:

"The beads are so different."

@daliz_events:

"If them no hype me like this, I’ll not come outside o."

@funquadcapri:

"God bless your new home gurly. We had so much fun."

Source: Legit.ng