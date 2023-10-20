President Bola Tinubu has made appointments as his regular activities, and almost every week, names of new appointees are revealed, either for one agency or government parastatals.

However, some of the president's appointees have been removed after their nomination, a development political pundits have described a lack of coordination and proper checking before the announcement was made and appointment letters issued.

Neither the president nor his aides have given reasons for withdrawing the appointees, and some critics have raised suspicion that the president was not in charge.

Also, it was observed that some of the appointees either withdrew their nominations by themselves or were withdrawn after criticism from the public or the political bigwigs.

Below is the list of the affected appointees:

Engr. Imam Kashim Imam

Kashim Imam, appointed by President Tinubu on Friday, October 13, as the chairman of the Federal Road Management Authority (FERMA) Board of Directors, became the latest casualty when the presidency announced his removal on Thursday, October 19.

Imam is a 24-year-old fresh and first-class graduate of Engineering from Brighton University in the United Kingdom.

The appointment of the son of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Borno State was criticised by many who considered him too young and inexperienced for such a high-profile position because he had just finished his NYSC in 2022.

Maryam Shetty

She was one of the youngest President Tinubu nominated as a minister but his nomination was withdrawn and replaced by the Presidency without telling the Nigerian public the reason for her withdrawal.

It was learnt that some bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) went against her nomination and she learnt about her withdrawal when she arrived at the Senate for screening.

Nasir El-Rufai

The former governor of Kaduna State was nominated by President Tinubu to serve as federal minister but he was rejected by the Senate during screening over issues bordering on security.

It was later reported that El-Rufai informed Tinubu that he was not interested in the position again, nominating his former commissioner, and announcing his interest to go for his PhD in abroad.

However, sources later claimed that the security report against El-Rufai was sponsored by some political bigwigs including Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Nuru Ribadu, the national security adviser.

Stella Okotete

Oketete was one of the bright minds President Tinubu nominated to be a minister under his administration but like El-Rufai, the former head of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) was rejected by the Senate over security concerns.

However, an analyst has linked her rejection to misogyny jamboree in the Nigeria's political milieu, a similar situation she faced when she was appointed to lead the FRSC at the age of 36.

Abubakar Danladi

Danladi was the third ministerial nominee of President Tinubu that the Akpabio-led Senate rejected to confirm after screening, citing some security concerns.

The Taraba State-born politician was later remoured to have been barred from taking any political office for ten years over alleged certificate forgery.

But Danladi refuted the claim, adding that no court barred him from holding political office, and that the rumour was being spread to present him in a bad light against his nomination by the President.

