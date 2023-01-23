The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again intensified their campaign strategy ahead of the 2023 polls

Most recently, the Wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Titi Abubakar met with women in Ogun state as part of the party's campaign activities

At the meeting, she pledged that women in the southwest will not be marginalised while urging them to hold her responsible if her husband fails

Ogun, Abeokuta - Titi Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has pledged to women in the southwest that a vote for her husband is a vote for the Yoruba race.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, she made the pledge recently during a stakeholder town hall meeting with women in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Political pundits have predicted Atiku Abubakar is one of the favourites for the presidential polls next month. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Titi who is on course to become the first-ever First Lady from the southwest region said women should hold her responsible if Atiku (her husband) fails to deliver on his campaign promises.

She also urged women not to be alarmed while noting that there is no intention to marginalise the southwest region.

On the issue of insecurity in the country, Titi assured women that her husband has a working master plan to end incessant insecurity issues in the country as well as eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

Similarly, the PDP national women leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe called in women to ensure their PVCs are intact ahead of next month's presidential polls.

The PDP stalwart urged women to troop out in their numbers and cast their votes for the candidacy of Atiku during the polls.

Also, Mrs Adenike Adebutu, wife of the PDP gubernatorial candidate lauded the presence of Mrs Titi Abubakar for her efforts towards ensuring that the party emerge victorious at the presidential polls.

The presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar has placed him as one of the top favourites for the number one administrative seat in the country.

Meanwhile, Atiku will have to deal with the hurdle of battling strong candidates like Peter Obi of the Labour Party whose strong support base is the Nigerian youths.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) also poses a serious threat to the presidential bid of the former Vice Preisdent.

Source: Legit.ng