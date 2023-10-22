Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has pledged to complete the ongoing rehabilitation of the Abuja National Mosque during a meeting with the Abuja National Mosque Management Board.

The minister noted the importance of supporting the maintenance of national monuments regardless of religion

The Abuja National Mosque Management Board chairman commended the minister for his commitment to the project and highlighted the monument's significance

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has assured that his administration will complete the ongoing rehabilitation of the Abuja National Mosque.

The minister made the pledge during a visit to his office by a delegation from the Abuja National Mosque Management Board, led by its chairman, HRH Alh. Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe.

FCT minister Wike promised to complete the renovation of the Abuja National Mosque. Photo credit: @OfficialFCTA

Source: Twitter

A statement by the director of press at the minister's office, Anthony Ogunleye, indicates that Wike said the FCTA will continue to support the Abuja National Mosque to ensure the preservation of the national monument.

“There is no government that will hesitate to support the maintenance of a national monument, be it Islam, be it Christian. All of us, we are in authority; everyday, we say may God help us. If we say may God help us, what of the centres of worship of that God you call to help you. If that centre of worship is not there, how then do you begin to say may God help us?" he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He urged the religious leaders not to fall for the antics of some politicians trying to use religion as a tool to settle political scores and cause disaffection among the populace.

Abuja mosque chairman speaks

In his remark, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar, commended the minister for his dedication to his responsibilities and offered prayers that Allah would provide him with guidance, wisdom, and continued good health in overseeing the administration of the nation's capital.

Additionally, he informed the minister that the Abuja National Mosque was designated as a national monument by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which led to fundraising efforts for its renovation.

There were earlier rumours that the minister had plans to demolish part of the national mosque.

Wike-led FCDA to demolish national mosque? Management speaks

In a related development, the National Mosque, Abuja, on Friday, October 20, asked the Muslim Ummah to disregard the "campaign of calumny" against Wike.

The Director of Finance and Administration of the National Mosque, Ambassador Haliu Shuaib, and Imam of the mosque, Dr Muhammad Kabir Adam, addressed a press conference hosted by the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad.

The mosque debunked the news of the partial demolition.

Source: Legit.ng