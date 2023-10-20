Abuja National Mosque Management Board has described as fake, reports on social media, alleging that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike had approved a partial demolition of the structure

Authorities of the National Mosque urged the Muslim faithful to disregard the speculations

The mosque said there was never a time Wike mentioned the demolition of any part of the National Mosque

FCT, Abuja - The National Mosque, Abuja, on Friday, October 20, asked the Muslim Ummah to disregard the "campaign of calumny" against the minister of federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Director of Finance and Administration of the National Mosque, Ambassador Haliu Shuaib, and Imam of the mosque, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Adam addressed a press conference hosted by Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad. The mosque debunked the news of the partial demolition.

National Mosque not happy with the alleged campaign of calumny against Minister Wike. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Ayekooto Akindele

Source: Facebook

National Mosque refutes alleged demolition

Vanguard newspaper noted the National Mosque's stance.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The FCDA, which Wike leads, had earlier dismissed media reports that the worship centre would be demolished. The mosque's authorities corroborated the FCDA's statement.

The statement by the National Mosque partly reads:

“It has come to the attention of the Abuja National Mosque Management, of a news item making the around in social and print media regarding the purported partial demolition of the National Mosque which is creating tension and anxiety amongst the Muslim Ummah in the country and beyond.

“The general public should ignore the social and print media campaign and completely disregard the fake news in circulation”.

'Explain mosque's land', Wike to FCDA Secretary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike issued a query to Engr Hadi over the land of the national mosque.

The former Rivers governor told Hadi to explain the position of the National Mosque as well as the compensation plan for it.

'I’m not against Islam' - Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Wike rejected claims that his reign was implementing policies that go against Islamic beliefs.

The 55-year-old emphasised that those attempting to exploit religious sentiments were doing so for political gains.

Gumi to Tinubu: Remove Wike

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi called on President Bola Tinubu to remove Wike as FCT minister.

Gumi said Wike is a devilish person because he is 'planning to invite Israel to handle security in Abuja'.

Source: Legit.ng