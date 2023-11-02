Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has said his administration would take over all abandoned uncompleted buildings in Abuja

While appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Wike disclosed that uncompleted buildings in the FCT have become hideouts for criminals and that the government would take over them

The minister expressed confidence that the security in Abuja would improve day by day once the metro busses began operation

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has disclosed that his administration will pull down all abandoned buildings in Abuja, adding that those buildings “are now hideouts for criminals.”

According to Daily Trust, the minister made the revelation on Wednesday, November 1, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Appropriations to defend the N100 billion allocation for the Federal Capital Territory in the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

Wike said:

“We will bring down all abandoned buildings in the FCT. We will also take over all those buildings because we have discovered that they are hideouts for criminals."

Wike reveals how to end insecurity in Abuja

The minister further expressed confidence that things would turn around in Abuja in terms of security, adding that the abandoned buildings have become the major hideouts for criminals.

He further added that the issue of one-chance would become things of the past in Abuja once the operation of the metro busses began and that insecurity in Nigeria's capital would improve day by day.

Wike, who was a two term governor of Rivers State, have recently been appearing on the news over his alleged tussled with his successor in the State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor was recently served with impeachment notice following the suspension of the majority leader of the State House of Assembly. The majority leader was reported to be loyal to the governor.

