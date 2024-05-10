Nigerian fast-rising artist YoungJonn appeared to have shared some quality time with his senior colleague Davido’s cousin Adenike Adeleke

The former YBNL signee and Adenike filled many with speculation after they were spotted having fun together

In the video that has since gone viral, the pretty lady was overboard in the moment as she danced with the Big Big Things, spurring interesting observations online

Nigerian fast-rising artist and record producer John Saviours Udomboso, aka YoungJonn, might have a new bae in town after he ignited dating rumours with singer Davido’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke.

The two were spotted in a cozy apartment dancing to YoungJonn ‘s recent single ‘Bahamas’.

YoungJonn and Davido's cousin caused stir online with their dance video. Credit: @youngjonn, @davido

The pair enticed netizens with lively body movements as they added some drama to spice up their dance video.

At some point in the video, the Big Big Things singer left the floor for the woman who took over the screen with her flexible waist whining and later beckoned YoungJonn to join in the late moments.

In the caption, YoungJonn wrote: “Bahamas with Nikos Living @nikos_babii ”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail YoungJonn and Davido’s cousin’s video

Legit.ng compiled the below:

__bigshabs:

"Na Davido wan marry am?"

_da.rah:

"As it should be, rich boy rich babe, not all these hungry girls around."

@Banana10yz:

"Dem no fit last….that thing pass young John capacity. She will definitely cheat on him."

@itzbasito:

"Wow, YoungJonn is in a relationship with Davidos cousin. How will OBO feel about this?"

@obaoriade:

"Na long distance relationship dem Dey ? Abi why he dey fear to touch her."

destarluxury:

"You people are so obsessed with Davido. No day goes by without talking about him. His the real deal, keep talking."

prestige_alison:

"It’s just a content can’t you see the distance they are giving each other nawa oh."

YoungJonn reacts to Wizkid and Davido saga

The Nigerian singer got himself into the drama between Davido and Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid made headlines after he fired shots at Davido with his leaked bedroom video, which led to an exchange of words between the two music stars.

In a new development, Young Jonn was asked to share his perspective on the drama during an interview with Naija102fm.

