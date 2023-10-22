Residents of Yobe state are in distress as Boko Haram renewed attacks in Geidam Local Government Area

The recent is the attack on a customs house in Geidam town which has led to the death of an officer

The insurgents, according to a security source, burnt down a customs patrol van, a generator, and part of the customs house building during the attack as officers ran for their dear lives

Yobe state, Damaturu - An emerging report has it that suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a customs house in Geidam Local Government Area, Yobe State.

Daily Trust reported on Sunday, October 22 that the armed men killed an officer, identified simply as Usman Gombe.

It was gathered that the insurgents stormed the customs house along Maine Soroa road in a Volkswagen Golf and a Land Rover around 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, and started shooting sporadically.

How Boko Haram attacked the Yobe customs house, security expert speaks

Explaining how Boko Haram men operated, a security source said:

“They struck when they were sure the customs officers had retired home. Panicked by the rain of bullets, the officers scampered for safety, some escaped through the gate, while others scaled the fence.

“Unfortunately, one of the officers, Usman Gombe, was shot dead while attempting to climb the fence.”.

What was lost during the Boko Haram attack on Customs House?

He hinted further that the assailants also burnt down the customs patrol van, a generator, and part of the customs house building.

“This is the second time that the Boko Haram insurgents are killing the customs officers. Last month, an officer Babalola, and his junior officer, were abducted and later killed by the insurgents,” the security source added.

Boko Haram attacks rise in Yobe, resident lament

Meanwhile, residents of the town in the state, revealed that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents on the outskirts of Geidam had increased in recent days, adding that security operatives are not even helping their troubling situation.

“They collect taxes from farmers and herdsmen a few kilometers from the town and nobody is doing anything.

“Instead, the security operatives have relocated over 17 checkpoints into the town where they also taxed traders that brought goods through the same route. We are in difficult condition in this town,” one of the traders alleged.

